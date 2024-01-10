Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

