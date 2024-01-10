Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,178 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 730.83%.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.