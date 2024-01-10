Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 53,495 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

