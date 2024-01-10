Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after buying an additional 2,772,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Denison Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Denison Mines by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 514,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 15,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,596,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

DNN stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

