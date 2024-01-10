Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Astronics has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $529.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Astronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Astronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

