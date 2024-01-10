Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.86 and a beta of 0.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,417 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.