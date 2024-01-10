BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE BWXT opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 240.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

