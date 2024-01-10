Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

