Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Wire worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Encore Wire by 123.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $213.22 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $221.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

