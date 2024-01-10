Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Olin makes up 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Olin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

