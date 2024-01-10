Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,098 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Camping World worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Camping World Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CWH opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

