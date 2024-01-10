Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 11,938 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,703.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 396,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.