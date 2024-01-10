Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 747,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,346,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,502,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.