Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 40.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

