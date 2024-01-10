Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,476 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA makes up approximately 6.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 3.80% of Heartland Financial USA worth $47,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. Stephens reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

