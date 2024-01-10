VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 4.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned about 2.14% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 783,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 631,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ITM opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

