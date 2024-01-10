Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,037 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 226,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.1 %

ARE opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

