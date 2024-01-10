Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Acquires 45,925 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $109,640,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,061,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

