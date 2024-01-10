Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 435 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,109 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

