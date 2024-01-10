Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,272 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.49% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NSSC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

