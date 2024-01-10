Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 869,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,081 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,801. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

