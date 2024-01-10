AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

