SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,367,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

