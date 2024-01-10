Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.