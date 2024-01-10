Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

