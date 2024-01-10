Smith Salley & Associates Buys Shares of 537 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.30.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

