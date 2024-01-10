Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 634 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

