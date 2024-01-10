Smith Salley & Associates Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VB stock opened at $208.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

