Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CEV opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $455,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,650.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.