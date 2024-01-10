Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CEV opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $455,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,650.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,275 shares of company stock worth $1,327,598.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

