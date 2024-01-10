Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

