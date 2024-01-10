BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BSTZ stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.