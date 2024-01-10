BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,759,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,759,425.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,886,686 shares of company stock worth $62,379,820 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.