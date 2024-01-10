BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

