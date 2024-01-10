Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

