CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.78.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $218.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $222.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

