E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Given New $4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

E2open Parent Stock Down 6.7 %

E2open Parent stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $99,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

