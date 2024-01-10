Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

