Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.