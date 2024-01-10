AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average is $324.14. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,754 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

