116,700 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,589,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 150,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.