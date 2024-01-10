Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

