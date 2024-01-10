Skylands Capital LLC Sells 12,650 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $379.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

