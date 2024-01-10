Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.89% of Cambium Networks worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,569 shares of company stock worth $72,093. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Cambium Networks

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

