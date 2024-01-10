Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

