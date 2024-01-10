Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

