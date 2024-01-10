Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

