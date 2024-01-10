Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

