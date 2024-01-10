PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

