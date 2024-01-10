VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 47.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

