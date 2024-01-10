Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.